Funds available for outdoor swim facilities

GRANTS of up to €30,000 will be made available for outdoor swimming facilities under a new government funding scheme.

The €500,000 fund was launched by Minister of State responsible for Public Health Hildegarde Naughton as part of the Healthy Ireland initiative and recognises the growth in popularity of outdoor swimming in recent years.

Grants will be awarded for projects that enable broader participation in outdoor swimming, such as improving access, developing and enhancing changing facilities and procuring equipment to assist people with disabilities.

Applications are open until May 17th and will be administered by Sport Ireland on behalf of the Department of Health, with the possibility of works commencing ahead of the summer season.

‘This funding will support improvements that will make Ireland’s rich network of outdoor bathing spots more accessible to more people,’ said Minister Naughton.

‘I am calling on all outdoor swimming enthusiasts, and our local sports partnerships, to have a think about where in their locality might benefit from the delivery of a changing shelter, steps or handrails into the water, and to apply for funding as part of this new scheme.’