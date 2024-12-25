Fundraisers reveal biggest hearts

FUNDRAISERS to help families in West Cork, in their time of need, attracted some of the biggest responses in the country, according to online fundraising website GoFundMe.

Campaigns in Cork raised millions of a total €50m for campaigns nationwide. Among the top five fundraisers was the campaign for Kayla Shorten, the young woman from Dunmanway who suffered life-changing injuries in an accident.

More than €98,000 has been raised for Kayla as part of a campaign for her rehabilitative care.

A fundraiser for the family of Steve Thomas from Bantry, who died in a tragic accident last March, has raised more than €109,000.

Ireland maintained its position as the most generous country in the world for the sixth consecutive year, according to GoFundMe’s official 2024 Year in Help Report.

‘The Irish people’s incredible kindness and willingness to help others, even during challenging times, continues to inspire,’ said GoFundMe chief executive Tim Cadogan.