Fundraiser in memory of late Harry Sexton in Dunmanway

AN open garden cancer fundraiser in Dunmanway is being held in memory of a much-loved gardener.

Erika Sexton has organised the event at Pinetree Lodge Garden & Gallery to celebrate the life of her late husband.

Harry Sexton was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April and lost his short battle with the illness in May.

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‘A part of him is definitely still in the garden,’ said Erika.

‘He was an expert in all things compost and would recommend plants and trees to many people. Harry also helped a lot of people with their gardens.’

Erika said Harry would be out working in their garden most days in shorts and wellies, all year around and in all weather.

She said he was especially good at creating curved borders along flower beds and among the many things he created was a pond which became a central feature of their beautiful elevated country garden located on a windswept, desolate hilltop.

‘He adored the garden and made it look good,’ said Erika who featured alongside Harry on TV show Show Me Your Garden in 2014.

She paid tribute to her loving husband, a native Dubliner who would read countless books on politics and world history.

‘He was a kind person and would help people when they had issues and problems. Many people will remember him form the West Cork Garden Trail. We made a lot of friends through opening our garden to visitors,’ said Erika who came to West Cork in 1979 from Dortmund in Germany.’

Harry and Erika met in Hungary in 2006 where they ran a successful property business together

. She said that the pair loved walking along West Cork’s beaches and that Harry was a fan of classical music.

The couple were regulars at West Cork Chamber Music Festival and at the Castletownbere living room concerts organised by David Symes.

Harry was the Secretary of action group Save Our Skibbereen (SOS) who opposed plans for a plastics factory in the town.

All funds raised at the open garden event will go to Cancer Connect and Breakthrough Cancer Research.

‘My daughter was diagnosed with cancer ten years ago and I feel that the two charities I chose are close to my heart,’ said Erika. ‘Cancer Connect does a lot for people in West Cork and Breakthrough Cancer Research are doing research into pancreatic cancer.’

The event is planned for July 19th from 2pm to 5pm and there will be a raffle, tea and coffee.