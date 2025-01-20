Fundraiser for popular Ballydehob videographer Mark Moriyama

THE community of Ballydehob and beyond are rallying around a local man who was seriously injured in an accident at his home.

Stuntman and wedding videographer Mark Moriyama was shutting the boot of his car when it rolled back, pushing him backwards and crushing him into a concrete wall, just outside his house in Rossbrin, on January 4th.

He was airlifted from the local GAA grounds to CUH where he is still being treated for his injuries, which include seriously damaged ribs and a punctured lung.

His best friend and fellow stuntman Isaac Finken from Caheragh has set up a GoFundMe page to support Mark, his wife Aoife, and their two children Elayna (3) and Luca (9 months) on his road to recovery.

So far, more than 380 people have donated and already over €24,000 of a €30,000 target has been raised, which reflects the esteem he’s held in the community, said Isaac.

‘Mark is the most wonderful man you could ever meet and is never one to cause a fuss,’ Isaac told The Southern Star.

‘He is a fantastic husband to his wonderful wife Aoife, and father to their two gorgeous children. I’m setting this fundraiser up to provide support for their young family at a very difficult time.’

On the GoFundMe page he described Mark as the ‘most vivacious, active and fit person I’ve ever had the luck to meet, let alone call friend. We work together in martial arts, in stunt work and doing gymnastics, but he’s at his most playful when on the floor with his two adorable children. His kind, fun, youthful personality and wicked sense of humour have made a positive impact on everyone he’s met. He’s incredibly fit, both mentally and physically and I know that that is the thing that will help get him through this difficult time.’

Fortunately, Mark is expected to make a full recovery but it will take many months.

‘Mark is a self-employed wedding videographer and I know that the financial pressure the family will be under now that he is incapacitated, will be enormous,’ wrote Isaac on the fundraising page.

‘I’d like to alleviate some of that stress, if I could. Theirs is a single-income household and I want to set up a GoFundMe page to help out with household bills and rehabilitation costs, whilst Mark is working on his recovery.’

To find the page, search ‘Support Mark’s family through his recovery’ on gofundme.com.