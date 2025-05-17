Fundraiser benefits St Brendan's National School in Bantry

EVERYONE at St Brendan’s National School in Bantry are delighted to announce that their annual cheese and wine fundraiser will take place at Bantry House on Saturday May 24th.

On previous years, the fundraisers have been very successful and have transformed the experiences of the children in school each day.

In 2023, the funds were used to develop an indoor sensory space at the school and the room has become known as the Magic Room by students.

The funds from the 2024 fundraiser were used to develop an outdoor sensory space at the school which has transformed how the children engage with their environment.

The school invested in a modern chicken coop and instated four Rhode Island hens into the space.

The benefit far exceeded expectations and each day the children engage with the hens, collect their eggs and help care for them.

The children also love the outdoor Mud Kitchen which was installed in the outdoor sensory space and which they play with in natural and imaginative ways.

The school’s dream is to develop and all-weather playing pitch beside the outdoor sensory space so that the children can play sports all year around at school.

The surface that is there right now muddy and not fit for sports for most of the school year.

Every ticket that is purchased for the upcoming fundraiser will support with making the dream a reality.

Tickets are currently on sale at Bantry Bookshop.

For further information contact the school on 087-3139550 or visit www.stbrendansnsbantry.ie