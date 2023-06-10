Funding to protect Bere Island’s unique community heritage

BY HELEN RIDDELL

BERE Island Projects Group has been awarded €20,000 to undertake further actions in its conservation plan.

The plan was launched 20 years ago to provide a blueprint to protect the future of the island and its heritage. The funding, awarded as part of the Heritage Council’s Heritage Capacity Fund, will be used by the group to further document the island’s oral history, launch an annual military heritage festival, and to hold a full programme of events for National Heritage Week.

In 2001 with concerns for the long-term viability of the island community, and a realisation that the island’s built and archaeological heritage needed to be protected from further deterioration, Bere Island Projects Group, a community group who have been in existence since 1987, approached The Heritage Council and Cork County Council for their help. Following consultations with the islanders it was decided to put in place a conservation plan to protect both the island community, its cultural, archaeological and built heritage and natural landscape.

John Walsh, project officer with Bere Island Projects Group outlined how conservation plans were first used in Australia as a tool to restore and preserve a designated area’s landscape, wildlife, built heritage and ancient monuments.

‘It was felt that Bere Island was an ideal candidate for such a plan, with its location and landscape serving as one of its main attractions to visitors along with its rich military history as a strategic military stronghold. It was the first time that a conservation plan was prepared for an entire island and the process helped us to create a vision for the future of Bere Island,’ he said.

The plan was officially launched in 2003 by Éamon Ó Cuív TD, and The Heritage Council committed to the plan at its launch by providing funding to Bere Island Projects Group which was used to hire a contractor to implement a list of key actions.

‘The Heritage Council, their staff and board members have always been very supportive of our work, from the outset with their help and advice in putting together the conservation plan. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the conservation plan, and it has served as a blueprint to protect the future of the island and its heritage,’ said John.