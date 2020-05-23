Funding to help with spike in illegal dumping

NEARLY €300,000 has been spent by Cork County Council to reduce the litter scourge that blights our countryside since 2017.

Since the introduction of the anti-dumping initiative in 2017 Cork County Council has availed of almost €275,000 in funding to support initiatives across all municipal districts.

Surveillance using CCTV, raising awareness and supporting the work of communities, groups and individuals have been a feature of the initiatives to date. It is anticipated similar initiatives will be granted funding in 2020. Project particulars will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Should communities or groups wish to propose a project there is still time to do so and they can contact the anti-litter unit at 021-4285417. To report littering or illegal dumping please contact the Councils Anti-litter unit at 021-4285417 (9am-5pm Mon-Fri).

Alternatively call the 24-hour National Environmental complaints Line on 1850 365 121.

Meanwhile, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton has announced that €1m of funds from the anti dumping initiative will be ring-fenced to support efforts to tackle a reported increase in illegal dumping during the Covid 19 crisis.

Waste removal and the installation of CCTV or other monitoring and surveillance equipment will be among the activities supported.

Minister Bruton said: ‘I am extremely concerned with reports of an increase in illegal dumping during the Covid crisis.

‘By providing local authorities with advance funding we will ensure they can respond quickly and decisively.

‘Illegal dumping is committed by a minority but is a scourge on local communities.’

Since the introduction of the initiative in 2017, funding of €6.3m has been provided which has supported over 700 projects across all 31 local authorities and removed 10,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste.

This is in addition to the €7.4m annual enforcement grant, which is used to support the recruitment and retention of 150 local authority waste enforcement personnel across the country.