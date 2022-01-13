Funding sought for new playground equipment

Additional funding is being sought to replace some of the equipment at Bandon Playground, which has in recent months seen vandalism and litter blight the facility.

Concern had been expressed by parents about the dilapidated state of the playground due to anti-social behaviour there and they called for the equipment to be cleaned and re-painted.

Thomas Lawton had told The Southern Star about an unpleasant recent visit there that he had with his son. He said they had come across broken glass, obscene graffiti and discarded condoms littering the area. He also found the swings and seesaw covered in some kind of goo, which rendered them unusable and called for anti-social behaviour and low level criminal damage in the area to be tackled.

Cork County Council confirmed that they did receive a report that the playground had been vandalised and subsequently attended and cleaned all equipment.

‘The Council is continually addressing maintenance issues at this location, has a weekly cleaning schedule in place and will continue to liaise with the local community on issues as they arise,’ said a spokesperson.

They also confirmed that the they are ‘actively seeking additional funding’ to replace some of the existing items at Bandon Playground.

However, Cork County Council said they had no further comment to make at this time when asked if they have plans to paint the equipment.