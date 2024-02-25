Funding is ‘urgently’ needed for dangerous N22 stretches

A CORK North West TD is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to urgently provide funding to Cork County Council for resurfacing large sections of the N22 Macroom to Ballincollig road.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Andrias Moynihan told The Southern Star that as well as having to endure several dangerous junctions along the route, especially at Stage Cross and Cashelmore, both of which are near Crookstown, large potholes are now dotted along what is meant to be national primary road.

‘Between these potholes and bad surfaces along stretches of the road coupled with very dangerous junctions, it is becoming a very dangerous road that is being used by thousands of commuters daily,’ said Deputy Moynihan.

‘TII really should provide Cork County Council will vital funding to resurface large stretches of the road. It’s not just isolated potholes and it urgently needs action.’ He pointed out that the Ballincollig bypass was resurfaced only recently, which was funded by TII but feels the real need was to focus on the old section of the N22 and resurface it.

‘I really feel that TII are just not listening to what’s needed in local areas and they should be advancing funding to make the N22 safe.’

However, a spokesperson for Cork County Council told The Southern Star that pavement maintenance and pothole repair works took place on that section of the N22 between Lissarda and Ovens late last year, which they said was funded by TII.

As reported in The Southern Star late last year, Cork County Council is recommending the provision of a roundabout at the Cashelmore junction on the N22, the scene of numerous traffic collisions down through the years.

Once considered by TII, and if approved, a planning application will be prepared. A minor land take may be required at that point, which could involve up to five landowners.

Deputy Moynihan is also calling for urgent safety measures further up the road at Stage Cross, which is another notorious junction, which sees motorists exiting onto the N22.

A local woman, Kathleen O’Leary died last year at the L6212 junction between Lissarda and Stage Cross, while a public meeting was organised by locals over their concerns about this dangerous junction.