Funding available for sustainable angling initiatives to boost tourism

APPLICATIONS are open for Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI)’s sponsorship programme for 2024.

The €30,000 programme is one of the main funding mechanisms used by IFI to promote sustainable angling in Ireland.

The fund will focus on promoting sustainable angling tourism in rural areas while also supporting initiatives which are aimed at beginners and young anglers.

IFI invested in 71 angling events and initiatives across Ireland in 2023 including national or international competitions and festivals, coaching and juvenile outreach events, public awareness events, supporting international teams competing overseas, and other angling-related initiatives.

Research shows the national angler population in Ireland is estimated to be 327,000 adults.

‘We have the unique opportunity through the IFI Sponsorship Programme to support a driver of rural economic growth, to assist those who wish to go fishing for the first time, and to highlight the importance of biodiversity, conservation and sustainable recreational fishing,’ said IFI’s Suzanne Campion.

‘Angling can be enjoyed by people of all ages and abilities, and one beginner’s fishing trip can turn into a lifetime recreational pursuit.’

Angling clubs, groups and associations nationwide are invited to apply for sponsorship funding before the January 19th deadline. Requests for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance can be made to IFI throughout the year.

Inland Fisheries Ireland is the State’s environmental agency responsible for conserving, protecting, and managing Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resources.

The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000 km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000 lake hectares. It also has a coastline patrol jurisdiction of 12 nautical miles.

For more information and application forms, see IFI sponsorship programme on www.fisheriesireland.ie.