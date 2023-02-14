Funding announced to improve West Cork roads

SIGNIFICANT funds have been allocated to Cork County Council for road works to improve regional and local roads in West Cork.

The works will come as a welcome relief for West Cork people, who have recently described the road network in the area as 'third world.'

€2 million has been allocated for realignment of the road between the Skibbereen and Baltimore, as well as €185,000 for coastal erosion prevention works on the road between Timoleague to Kinsale road, and Kilbrittain.

'The total allocation for the county amounts to €71 million,' deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) said.

€3.9 million of that has been allocated to West Cork roads.

'The team in my office have been working tirelessly with the relevant area engineers to ensure that as many projects as possible are included in the progam of works,' deputy O'Sullivan said, before adding on Twitter that he 'would love to see a specific emergency allocation for West Cork for the roads damaged by freezing conditions in January.'

National routes and small tertiary roads are not included.

Full list of roads that have been included for funding

R600 – Coastal protection required for the R600 due to undermining by the sea at Lisheenaleen south of Kilbrittain €185,000

R600 – Raise R600 road to prevent flooding. €124,800

R595 – Old Court, Skibbereen to Baltimore. €2,000,000

R880/R588 – Western Road/Fernhill Road, Clonakilty. €60,000

L3216 – Repairs to Oysterhaven Seawall. €70,000

L86351-0 Inchafune. €180,000

L4704 – Pier Road, Durrus. €162,000

R592 – Ballydehob drainage. €15,000

R586 – Ilen Bridge. €750,000

R572 – Realignment at Adrigole. €150,000

R599 – Aghamilla Bridge. €112,500

R605 – Bend on Innishannon to Kinsale road at Shipool. €65,000

R586/R593 – Drimoleague Phase 1. €50,000

R586/L2019/L6023 – Baxter’s Bridge Junction on R586 Bandon to Enniskeane Road. €60,000

R613 – Ballygarvan Pedestrian Crossing. €35,000

R571-139/R571-167 - Ardgroom Phase 1. €50,000

R585-L8542 – Togher, Dunmanway. €10,000

R592 – Cosheen, Schull. €15,000