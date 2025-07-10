Fuel prices up but EV charges unchanged

FUEL costs continue to climb putting more pressure on motorists already feeling the pinch from the high cost of living, the latest figures show.

AA Ireland’s monthly analysis for June show an increase in prices for both petrol and diesel whereas electric vehicle charging prices remain stable.

According to the AA study petrol now costs an average of €1.77 per litre while diesel has risen to an average of €1.69 per litre, both up one cent month-on-month.

A spokesperson at AA Ireland said: ‘June has brought a further rise in fuel prices, with both petrol and diesel seeing increases. While the changes are relatively modest, they still add pressure for drivers, especially those commuting regularly. The continued stability of EV charging costs is a bright spot for those considering more sustainable motoring options.’

AA Ireland is reminding drivers fuel savings are possible with proper tyre pressure, driving smoothly, reducing unnecessary weight in the vehicle, and limiting air conditioning use are all ways to improve fuel efficiency.

Planning journeys and avoiding heavy traffic can also help cut down on fuel usage.