From self defence to Blue Jeans Country Queen!

Carbery Macra has been buzzing with activity, recently hosting a well-attended self-defence class organised by our rural youth officer, Sinéad Connolly.

Sinéad will proudly represent Ballinascarthy in the upcoming Blue Jeans Country Queen Competition during the June Bank Holiday in Athboy, Co. Meath – we wish her the very best of luck!

Looking ahead, Carbery members can look forward to a packed calendar.

Highlights include a summer BBQ in July, dairy stock judging and farm skills events, and a lively night at the dogs this June.

The Carbery Club of the Year competition is also coming up soon, with nominations now open for Best New Member.

On the national stage, our NCR representative John O’Driscoll, who also serves on the Agricultural Affairs Committee, is seeking input from Carbery members for the upcoming Macra pre-budget submission.

All are invited to join us for the Carbery Poc Fada coming up this week – keep an eye on Carbery Macra social media.

The Carbery AGM will take place on June 17th at 8pm in Aughaville, Caheragh GAA Club – all welcome. Lastly, entries are now open for the National Young Farmer of the Year competition. Get involved and stay connected!