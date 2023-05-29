Friends were using bollards as weapons

A DISTRICT court judge has directed the preparation of a probation report on a Bandon man who damaged bollards at the local shopping centre after play-fighting with his friends.

Collins Odafan Ewanisha of 62 Deerpark, Bandon pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to criminal damage at the Riverview Shopping Centre on September 27th last.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that at around 9pm on that date, a number of youths had been causing a disturbance at the Riverview Shopping Centre.

‘CCTV examined later showed three youths play-fighting and this continued out onto the main car park.

‘They picked up bollards and used them as weapons, hitting each other. They were left discarded after them,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

‘All three people were later identified and the damage to the bollards was €50, while the accused has no previous convictions.’

His solicitor Eamonn Fleming said his client has other serious court issues coming down the track, and said a probation report would be helpful.

‘He has an alleged assault case pending, which is related to a similar mix of people,’ said Mr Fleming.

Judge John King directed that a probation report be prepared and he remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on July 21st.