FREE West Cork Property; Bantry Hospital protest draws crowds; Where's Wally? In West Cork, of course; Fr Galvin's emotional goodbye; How Climate Change will affect our coasts; Olympic hero Healy returns home to Ballineen and Enniskeane

August 11th, 2021 9:09 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

FREE:

• The latest edition of our must-read West Cork property magazine

In News:

• Where's Wally? In West Cork, of course
• Bantry Hospital protest draws crowds
• How Climate Change will affect our coasts
• Fr Galvin's emotional goodbye
• Gardaí issue warning as 'romance fraud' increases

In Sport:

• Olympic hero Healy returns home to Ballineen and Enniskeane
• Eimear Scally's glad to be back
• Cork hurlers book final spot
• Paul O'Donovan interview

In Life & Community:

• How fashion designer Alice Halliday found her calling

