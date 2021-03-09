Free webinar to celebrate Seachtain na Gaeilge

McCarthy & Co Solicitors in Clonakilty are celebrating Seachtain na Gaeilge with a free Webinar on Friday at 4pm.

The webinar will look at all the ways in which colleagues have and can return to and engage with our Irish while also giving practical examples and techniques of how you can too.

This will be a fun and informal session aimed at all levels of knowledge and interest in an cúpla focal.

If you have been thinking about returning to or re-engaging with the language on any level, this session will be for you and you will learn from the experiences of others who have been on this journey on various different levels and they will give you the benefit of their knowledge and experience and share with you tips and tricks.

You will not need to be fluent in Irish to be able to benefit from and enjoy this session. This will be an inclusive and engaging way to develop your interest in our national language.

To register please follow this link: Please register here now and join on Friday.

This event is not just for lawyers and you don't need to have any background or interest in legal matters to attend.

Panelists will include:

Caoimhín De Barra - a native of Blarney who is an Associate Professor of History at Gonzaga University in Washington state. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Delaware in 2014 and was previously employed as the assistant professor of Irish history and culture at Drew University in New Jersey.

As a historian, Caoimhín’s main research interest is in the relationship between language and identity. His first book The Coming of the Celts, A.D. 1860: Celtic Nationalism in Wales and Ireland was published in 2018 and focused on the relationship between Irish and Welsh nationalism in the nineteenth and twentieth century. His second book, Gaeilge: A Radical Revolution, was published in 2019, and offered a reexamination of the position of the Irish language in Irish society as well as new ideas on how the language can be revived.

Patricia Mac Eoin - a native of Kinvara, Co. Galway and qualified as a solicitor in 2005. She is also an accredited Irish language translator. She spent 3 years working as a translator at the European Commission in Brussels and has also worked as inhouse solicitor in TG4. She is one of the creators of the Irish language edition of the Michel Thomas Method series for language learning. She now divides her time between general practice and running her online business www.allaboutirish.ie which offers online Irish language courses to adults.

John Gavin - a Gaeilgeoir whoses fundamental belief when it comes to teaching Irish is very simple: 'if you can speak it, you can write it'. He's passionate about trying to make the Irish language more accessible to students. For John, it all comes down to building students’ spoken ability, vocabulary and grammatical understanding over time. John is the founder of the online Irish learning resource: www.leavingcertirish.com

Grett O'Connor - a former TV journalist with TG4 and RTE. An award-winning Irish speaker in her youth, she spent 20 years broadcasting through Irish and English over the national airwaves. Since leaving her permanent job with RTE in 2018, she has set up a media and communications company called My Media. She helps people to come across better on camera - in any language.

Register now and join the webinar on 12 March 2021 at 4pm for a fun and informative session in celebration of our native language and culture.