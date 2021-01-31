Free webinar set to address climate issue

A CONFERENCE on climate action and sustainability in West Cork will take place online at 7pm next Monday, February 1st.

Admission is free, but people must register to participate in the Green Skibbereen seminar, which will feature six short speeches followed by a Q&A session.

Green Skibbereen, a not-for-profit network, hopes to establish ‘a centre of excellence for action on climate change and renewable energy’ at Myross Wood House in Leap.

They are in discussion with the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, who own the building, but they believe their overall vision can only be achieved with the input of the community and other stakeholders.

Last year, Green Skibbereen received Leader funding to do a feasibility study of the project. The results will be announced at the seminar.

The network was formed in November 2019, following a public meeting convened by its founding members Jim O’Donnell and Noel Casserly, who is an environmental consultant. Speakers at the seminar will include Jim O’Donnell, who is the chairperson of Green Skibbereen, Noel Casserly, Angela Brady, Brendan McCormack, Catriona Courtney and Trish Lavelle.

Jim O’Donnell is of the opinion that everyone – regardless of age – has a part to play in addressing the world’s climate emergency.

Noel Casserly, who previously worked with the Irish government on international climate change, suggests this is the opportune time to drive the project forward because there has never been a greater awareness of the role civil society, and young people, can play in affecting change.