Free MMR vaccination clinics in West Cork next week

FREE walk-in clinics for those who missed MMR vaccination will be taking place next week in West Cork.

This week’s walk-in MMR clinics in Cork will be the last chance for members of the public to get their MMR first doses at a walk-in clinic.

All clinics next week (April 16th-19th), we will be offering the first dose of the MMR vaccine, and the week of April 22nd, the clinics will begin providing the second dose of the MMR vaccine.

On Tuesday April 16th a clinic takes place in Skibbereen Dental Clinic, Grounds of Skibbereen Community Hospital, Coolnagarrane, from 10am to 2pm.

On Wednesday. April 17th a clinic takes place Ballincollig Primary Care Centre from 10am to 4pm.

On Thursday April 18th a clinic takes place in Kinsale Primary Care Centre, New Road, from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

On Friday April 19th a clinic takes place in St Mary's Primary Care Centre, Gurranabraher, Cork, from 9am to 1pm.

Measles cases are on the rise and catch-up campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past, including children and young adults.

If you are not sure if you have had the MMR vaccine when you were a child, you can still get the vaccine now to make sure you’re protected. If you cannot find your vaccination records, it will not harm you to have the MMR vaccine again.

'We would encourage all who have not yet had the opportunity to visit our free catch-up clinics to do so next week. The free walk-in MMR vaccine clinics offer a safe and effective way to protect you, your family, and your community from measles,' said Dr Michael Hanrahan, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine.

'Measles is a highly contagious viral infection, which can cause serious illness and in severe cases, it can lead to complications such as pneumonia and brain swelling, which can be life-threatening or cause life-long disabilities. It is vitally important that you ensure you are up to date with your MMR vaccinations.'

For more information see www.hse.ie/measles