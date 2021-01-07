Free ICMSA webinar to help worried farmers manage debt

LOCAL farmers struggling with unmanageable farm debt or mortgage arrears are invited to a webinar next week to hear about solutions.

The private, free webinar from the ICMSA will be held on Thursday, January 14th and will be led by a team including restructuring expert Gary Digney of accountants PKF-FPM and barrister Keith Farry, who have both recorded several high profile judgments and decisions against so-called ‘vulture funds’.

They will explain their approach and outline the fundamentals of a recourse that is being seen as giving much more positive options to farmers in these invidious positions.

The event will be chaired by ICMSA president Pat McCormack, who said the ICMSA has always been convinced that legal outcomes that left indebted farmers in possession of their lands and in a position to work their way out of the debt had to be the preferred solution.

He said that ICMSA supported the Digney-Farry approach and he urged any farmers in this stressed situation to email [email protected] and register in advance of next week’s event, which will be private so as to not breach the confidentiality of participants.