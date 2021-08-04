News

FREE glossy Olympics souvenir poster; Paul and Fintan win Olympic gold! Skibbereen welcomes home rowing heroes; Every man feel likes a potential danger; No plans for Communions in West Cork; Bailey says there was no 'death threat'

August 4th, 2021 8:55 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

FREE:

• Don't miss your FREE, glossy, Olympics souvenir poster celebrating our rowing heroes

In News:

• Skibbereen welcomes home rowing heroes
• No plans for Communions in West Cork
• Bailey says there was no 'death threat'
• Every man feel likes a potential danger
• Fishing families protest at minister's visit

In Sport:

• Paul and Fintan win Olympic gold!
• The future for divisional teams?
• Cork v Kilkenny semi-final preview
• Uibh Laoire stun Kilmacabea

In Life & Community:

• An accident with a horse led a Clonakilty woman to finding a whole new lease of life -– and a new career to boot

