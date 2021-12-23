Free festive dinners from Casey’s bar

By Orla Whelton

FOR the fourth consecutive year, Casey’s Bar in Clonakilty will be offering free dinners to those living alone this Christmas.

James Casey decided to start up the initiative after spending time in Australia one Christmas.

He and a few friends went out on Christmas Eve to buy food for their Christmas Day dinner.

But due to all the shops closing early on Christmas Eve, they found themselves completely out of luck.

The ended up having to make do with whatever they could find around the house, including chicken goujons, sausages and beans.

This led to what James said felt like ‘a very lonely Christmas’. Experiencing this and also wanting to give back to the community, led to James setting up an initiative in Clonakilty that allows anyone living alone, who may not have anyone to cook for them, or who who simply may not want to cook the ‘full spread’ for just themselves, to call in and avail of their offer.

The dinner will be the traditional Christmas Day spreadwith turkey, ham, potatoes, broccoli and carrots.

People will also be offered a dessert to take home.

To avail of the offer, call into Casey’s on Christmas Eve between 12pm and closing where a dinner can be cooked up in about 10 minutes, James promised.

It can then be reheated in a microwave the next day in time to enjoy for the Christmas dinner!