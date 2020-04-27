Free business advice webinar to take place this Friday

A FREE webinar offering free business and marketing strategy for businesses during Covid-19 will take place on Friday May 1st at 11.30am and is being presented by Eventi Management in association with the Cork Business Association (CBA) and Local Enterprise Office Cork (LEO).

The webinar is structured to assist cross-industry business owners and managers alike. Sinéad Dunphy, managing director of Eventi Management will host the webinar and take you through the presentation in an effort to help you and your business.

A full Q&A session will be hosted afterwards with Paul McGuirk, head of enterprise of the Local Enterprise Office and Lawrence Owens, chief executive of CBA together with webinar host Sinéad Dunphy.

'I’m in constant contact with my peers and colleagues across numerous industries and it worries me how lost so many business owners feel right now,' said Sinéad Dunply.

'This webinar gives everyone a chance to have a look at a cross industry strategy for recovery while also giving people the chance to ask the questions they need to ask. One on ones will be made available also so please join in and feel free to find out what can be done for your business.'

'Our perspective is usually based on our analysis of past emergencies however we have no frame of reference here and the Covid-19 phase may last far longer than is being anticipated and consequently the marketing response must factor this in.'

Although the work marketing seems like the dirty ‘M’ word right now and be seen as an expendable, Sinéad wants to show you how you can help your business with little or no budget and guide you through this crisis and to full recovery.

‘In it together’ seems more important now, than ever before.

For more information see www.eventi.ie

to register for the event please visit www.eventbrite.ie