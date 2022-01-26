News

FREE 12-page guide to fitness and a healthy lifestyle; Cork fishing industry plays Russian Roulette; Praise for gardaí after 'cyberflashing' incident; Five in court after Bandon burglary; Four West Cork footballers step back from Cork panel; Lydia Little's new book on her brother Fergus O'Farrell of Interference

January 26th, 2022 7:24 PM

By Jack McCarron

Share this article

In this week's Southern Star

GET ACTIVE

• FREE 12-page guide to fitness and a healthy lifestyle including our suggestions for ten great walks in West Cork for 2022

IN NEWS

• Cork fishing industry plays Russian Roulette
• Praise for gardaí after 'cyberflashing' incident
• Five in court after Bandon burglary
• Staff shortage led to driving test cancellations
• Climate-conscious Young Scientists focus on farming

IN LIFE & COMMUNITY

• Lydia Little's new book on her brother Fergus O'Farrell of Interference.

IN SPORT

• Four West Cork footballers have stepped away from the Cork senior football panel for 2022.
• Skibbereen CS & Hamilton High School target Corn Uí Mhuirí final

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 27th

***

Advertisement | See Tom Harte Farm Services for more

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.