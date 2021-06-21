FREE 104-page guide to summer in West Cork with this week's Southern Star

This week's Southern Star is set to include a FREE 104-page 'Things to See and Do in West Cork' magazine.

The special magazine will also incorporate West Fork, which is an essential tool for any foodies looking for dining advice in the region this summer.

The magazine will include maps of where to go and what to see, activities for all ages, fab food advice and a guide of West Cork places of interest you don't want to miss.

In a sentence, it's your guide to all that's great about West Cork this summer!

Get your copy in shops across West Cork from Thursday, June 24th or online via the Southern Star digital edition http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1.