Frank & Walters perform in Bandon

LEGENDARY Cork band The Frank & Walters will perform an outdoor show in Bandon next week.

The Good Room and Cork County Council Arts Office have come together to present the live performance by one of Cork’s most acclaimed groups.

The concert will take place on Sunday, October 10th on St. Patrick’s Quay and is supported by Cork County Council with funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

Back in 2018 the band started work on a follow up album when, 25 years after they gate crashed the UK Top 20 with their seminal hit After All, the track found a whole new audience following a classic television moment on the RTE/BBC production The Young Offenders.

A lovably psychotic Billy Murphy broke into the indie anthem on a Cork bus, and so began the track’s whirlwind ascent of music charts both here and in the UK, culminating in a mid-week position of Number 1 on the iTunes download chart.

Since live music returned earlier this summer The Frank & Walters have been busy playing all over the country and are now set to bring their live show to St Patrick’s Quay in Bandon with support on the night from local duo The Shruggs. The show has a capacity for 200 people.

Tickets costing €21.80 are available from uTicket.ie.