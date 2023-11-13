Fox on road caused motorist’s late-night crash

A CLONAKILTY motorist whose car was found on the road with the hazard lights on said a fox had run out and he swerved to avoid it, losing control of his car.

Jack Coffey (31) of Fort House, Liscubba, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court to careless driving.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that at 2am on January 29th last, gardaí were alerted to a single vehicle collision outside Rosscarbery.

‘When they arrived on the scene they found a Black Audi parked on the roadway with the hazard lights on facing in the direction of Rosscarbery.

There was no one in the car and no one at the scene,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘Mr Coffey was the registered owner and he was contacted the following morning about the incident.’

Solicitor Conrad Murphy said a fox ran out around a bend and his client swerved to avoid it. He then hit off the chevron thereby losing control of the car.

‘There is no mobile reception in the area so he couldn’t ring anyone to report the collision. He managed to get some data reception after walking to a panel beater who lives near there. He then rang his friend who collected him,’ said Mr Murphy.

Mr Murphy said his client lives in a rural area, is an apprentice plumber and travels daily to Cork city for his work.

He asked that he be spared the disqualification.

Judge McNulty said the court accepts what happened and that it was fortunate he didn’t cause injury to anyone and noted that the fox escaped any injury.

He convicted and fined him €250 which was paid in court that day. Mr Coffey avoided a disqualification but was told he would get penalty points.