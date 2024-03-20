Four months in jail for man who punched partner on Christmas Day

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

A MAN who violently assaulted his partner on Christmas Day 2023 has been sentenced to serve four months in prison.

Sgt. Tom Mulcahy told a recent sitting of Skibbereen District Court that gardaí were called to a house at 7 Newbridge Park in Skibbereen on Christmas Day following the report of an assault.

The court heard that the victim had sustained serious injuries to her right eye and forehead. Edvinas Gecas (39) of 7 Newbridge Park, Skibbereen was arrested at 12.01am on St Stephen’s Day at the scene.

The court heard that Mr Gecas had been drinking with a friend and had consumed two bottles of whiskey and was highly intoxicated.

A dispute had arisen and Mr Gecas had punched the victim in the face at least once. The couple have two young children together who were also in the house at the time.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy told the court that Mr Gecas could not remember the assault but fully accepted responsibility.

She said that he was in a relationship with the victim for 20 years and that as a result of the assault the relationship had ended and Mr Gecas had moved in with his mother in Bandon.

Ms McCarthy said that Mr Gecas was originally from Lithuania and had been living in Ireland for more than 20 years.

She said he had always worked and would continue to provide for his family. She said that in interview following the assault he was very upset at what he had done and that he clearly had an issue with alcohol which he was seeking to address.

The injured party in a victim impact statement told the court that she did not want to see Mr Gecas in her life any more but she did not want him go to jail.

She said that she wanted him to continue to support their children.

She said that following the assault she was slowly improving and agreed with Judge James McNulty that she was healing.

She added: ‘It’s getting easier with time. There is peace and quiet in my house now.’

The court heard that Mr Gecas has five previous convictions including one for public order and one for intoxication in a public place as well as minor motoring offences.

Judge James McNulty said that the seriousness of the offence warranted a custodial sentence and for the assault he sentenced Mr Gecas to eight months in prison, with four months suspended for two years.

He was also fined €1000. He was bound to keep the peace and not to trouble the victim in any way and also to seek treatment for his alcohol problem

Recognisance in the event of an appeal was fixed at Mr Gecas’ own bond of €100.