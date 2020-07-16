Four adults and eight children brought to safety by Union Hall RNLI

Union Hall RNLI came to the aid of four adults and eight children who got into difficulty in a motor boat off Glandore.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 15th, the boat became propped off Myross Island, west of Glandore Harbour, after netting got caught in its propeller.

The people on board raised the alarm and Valentia Coast Guard tasked the three-man Union Hall crew to go to their assistance.

The crew responded swiftly when their pagers went off at 3.24pm. They had launched the inshore lifeboat, the Margaret Bench of Solihull, and were on scene by 3.40pm.

Helmsman, Tim Forde, was assisted by Darren Collins and Sean Walsh, and on-shore support was provided by Jim Moloney, Ciaran Woods and Riona Casey.

Jim Moloney, the local RNLI deputy launch authority, spoke to The Southern Star after the lifeboat crew towed the 8m motor back to Glandore pier.

He praised everyone on board the vessel for ‘doing the right thing.

'When they realised they were propped, they called for help and everyone was wearing life jackets.

‘We would remind everyone going to sea always carry a means of communication, wear a life jacket and respect the water’.