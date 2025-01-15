Southern Star Ltd. logo
Former nightclub damaged in fire

January 15th, 2025 7:00 AM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The former Bacchus club was damaged by fire.

THREE units of Cork County Fire Service from Kinsale, Carrigaline, and Bandon attended a fire in Kinsale at a former nightclub and an apartment building early last Saturday morning.

Cork County Fire Service was alerted to the fire behind a commercial premises on Market Street at 6.04am that morning, with the first unit in attendance at 6.18am.

The fire, in an apartment building and former nightclub on Market Lane, severely damaged several apartments at first floor level, as well as the ground floor of the former Bacchus nightclub.

No one was injured, a County County Fire Service spokesperson said.

‘The fire was quickly brought under control but crews remained on the scene for several hours dampening down hotspots and making the area safe.’

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the fire.

