Former lightkeeper sets out to unearth iconic Galley Head's fascinating past

BY NADJA HAYES

THE former lightkeeper of Galley Head’s iconic lighthouse has begun tracing descendants of former keepers, builders, shipmasters, and anyone whose life has crossed paths with the Galley, to hear and record their often extraordinary stories.

Author and former lightkeeper Gerald Butler is hoping to unearth the forgotten history of one of Ireland’s most photographed and admired maritime landmarks, in a joint project with his partner.

During its 145 years on the headland of Dundeady, the Galley has seen many ships and people come and go, with many stories that were long forgotten – until now.

To the former lightkeeper, the lighthouse has always been more than a place to live and work. It is tightly woven into the history of many individuals that the West Cork native is keen to preserve.

During the lighthouse’s open days in the summer, visitors are able to delve deep into those tales – like the life story of a three-year-old girl who was the lone survivor in the ‘Joseph Sprott’ shipwreck off Long Strand Beach in 1871.

The tragedy ultimately led to the lighthouse being established. Also, few people will know that all building materials for the lighthouse had initially been lost in another wreck off the West Cork coast – all but one brick, which Butler managed to track down.

There is also the story of local legend, Clonakilty’s Paddy Hayes, who read The Southern Star via radio to lightkeepers on all the rock stations off the south west coast every Sunday.

Together with Butler’s first-hand accounts of life on a lighthouse, these anecdotes will enrichen the experience of the ever-popular open days at Galley Head, and create a more extensive picture of the landmark and its people, allowing a glimpse behind the winding stairs and thick walls encasing the protecting light.