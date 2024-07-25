Former councillor swaps political strife for religious life as a deacon

A FORMER Bandon town councillor was recently ordained a deacon in Cork, Cloyne and Ross by Bishop Paul Colton at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral in Cork city.

Andrew Coleman, who served as a town councillor for more than 27 years, will now serve in the ordained local ministry in the Bandon Union of Parishes.

At the ceremony Andrew was presented for ordination by his sponsors and by the Archdeacon, the Venerable Andrew Orr, while the cathedral was full with parishioners and friends from across the diocese, as well as diocesan readers and clergy who came to support him on this special day.

Speaking afterwards, Andrew said it was a very emotional and uplifting day and a beautiful service.

‘I am so much in humble appreciation for all who came to be with me and deeply loving also to those who couldn’t come but sent deep messages of support to me,’ he said.

Born and raised in Bandon, Andrew has been an active member of community life in the town and wider community throughout his life.

Married to Caroline, he has been very active in the church and parish life of Bandon Union of Parishes, including sitting on its Select Vestry, which carries out running tasks.

He was also active in many youth organisations and was a member of NYCI (National Youth Council of Ireland) and a member of the national executive for a number of years until the mid 1980s.

In his political career, Andrew was the chairperson of Bandon Town Council in 2001, while he was appointed a peace commissioner in 1997.

In later life he returned to education and completed a master’s degree from UCC in 2003, while he has also been area representative for Christian Aid Ireland in the southern region counties and he also served, until now, as a member of the Diocesan Council.

He was licensed as a diocesan reader in 2019 and is a member of the General Synod of the Church of Ireland.