Former Clon mayor O’Reilly set to contest a seat in Skibbereen

FORMER Clonakilty mayor Padraig O’Reilly has been added to the Fianna Fáil ticket in the Skibbereen electoral area for next year’s local elections.

At Clonakilty Fianna Fáil Comhairle’s recent agm in the Emmet Hotel, a new suite of officers was also elected.

Padraig is now one of three candidates to represent the party in the Skibbereen electoral area in the local elections in 2023, alongside sitting councillors Joe Carroll and Deirdre Kelly.

‘Padraig has been heavily involved in Clonakilty town community initiatives, the local fire brigade and running the Clonakilty GAA complex in Ahamilla to name but a few,’ said public relations officer Lisa Collins.

‘He spoke openly and passionately about his love for the local area, its people, and his passion to deliver not only for his town of Clonakilty, but the wider West Cork community,’ she said. ‘His dedication to the local area is supported by his vast repertoire of voluntary contributions and activism throughout the years.’

Padraig said he will endeavour to be a voice for the area. ‘We live in one of the greatest parts of Ireland, but there are some very real issues, that the people face on a daily basis. If I get elected to Cork County Council, I will do my utmost to challenge these issues for the electorate and to be their voice.’

Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan spoke on a number of topics including the issues around planning permission for those in rural areas. The requirement for a special needs school in the area was also raised.

The following officers were elected on the night: John Loughnan was elected chairperson, Ger McCarthy was elected vice-chairperson, Lisa Collins was elected secretary and pro, and James O’Brien was elected treasurer.