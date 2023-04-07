Former ABP official on planning charges

FORMER deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála Paul Hyde is facing nine charges relating to failing to comply with the requirements of planning law.

Mr Hyde (50) with an address at 4 Castlefields, Baltimore, appeared at Skibbereen District Court this week in relation to the summonses which date from 2014 to 2022.

All nine summonses are in relation to alleged breaches of Section 147 of the Planning and Development Act 2000. The most recent summons is that, on or about January 31st 2022, when purporting to comply with the requirements of the Section 147 (1) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, that he gave particulars which were false or which were to his knowledge misleading in a material respect, contrary to Section 147 (1) of that act.

The other eight charges also related to similar alleged offences on various dates including February 5th 2021, January 22nd 2020, January 14th 2019, January 19th 2018, January 31st 2017, January 19th 2016, January 26th 2015 and April 29th 2014.

Solicitor Clodagh Grace from the State solicitor’s office said this was the first day the case was in court and that she would need some time to give full disclosure to Mr Hyde’s legal representatives.

Barrister Paula McCarthy, instructed by solicitor Colette McCarthy, said she was seeking to adjourn the matter until late May for a plea or to fix a date for hearing. She said that with Easter imminent and the fact that the Circuit Court will be sitting in Cork, she would be busy.

Judge James McNulty adjourned the matter until June 27th next at Skibbereen District Court and directed that full disclosure be made to Ms McCarthy.