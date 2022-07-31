Fond tributes paid to energetic artist Susan

By Dylan Mangan

TRIBUTES have been paid to an artist whose works have left a lasting mark on West Cork’s landscape.

Susan O’Toole of Croagh Bay, Schull died following a short illness.

Her work is very much loved by those in the community, and includes The Mermaid which is located under Ballydehob’s 12 Arch Bridge, Guglielmo Marconi in Galley Cove in Crookhaven, The Wild Birds (Michael Harrington Memorial) in Heron’s Cove Goleen, The Tree Sentinels famine memorial at South Reen, and the Tin Pair in Lowertown Schull, all familiar landmarks that she created for the community to enjoy.

Susan’s first major piece of work was a headstone carved out of wood for her mother’s grave following her death in 1985.

Brazilian sculptor, Ana Maria Pacheco was an inspiration for Susan. Ana Maria’s latest work titled Remember is at the Galway International Arts Festival which runs until July 24th. Susan was planning to visit the exhibition this month but ill health didn’t allow it. She has been described by those close to her as a tremendous, energetic, and funny person, who had a warm, lovely manner.

One close friend said that ‘she laughed as if she invented laughing.’