Fond tributes are paid to Bluebell Quartet’s Victor

ON an electronic or mechanical level, the late Victor Sullivan could construct or deconstruct anything.

It was just one of the many talents the Drimoleague native possessed, but he was perhaps better known for his talents as a musician and a performer with the Bluebell Quartet, as well as being the author of the compelling book Who was Johnnie Wheels?

Victor Sullivan passed away after a short illness on Wednesday October 16th at the age of 87 and a half years. The half-year is, according to his sister Audrey Harris, ‘to the day,’ having been born on April 16th 1937. Victor’s primary education took place in Drimoleague, but he attended secondary school in Midleton. From there, he went to Faraday Electoral College in London, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Jane.

In the mid-60s, he was back in Ireland, working on the rural electrification programme, before the couple and their children David (Skully), Carol (Hammond) and Andrew moved to Sunday’s Well in Cork, where Victor ran his own business.

Despite the move, Victor was rarely out of West Cork as part of the Bluebell Quartet, which featured Edward, Harry and Willie Williamson.

The esteem in which the quartet was held during the sixties and seventies can be seen in the many condolences. People said their performances provided the soundtrack to their own early days of romance. Victor’s other interests led him to securing a pilot’s licence – a passion that added another dimension to his life when he became involved in a warplane research group that successfully traced the relatives of pilots in WW2 crashes in West Cork.

Victor’s fully-rounded life was matched by the warmth and wit of his fully-rounded personality.