Fódhla hopes to be 5th generation GP in her family

MAXIMUM points in her Leaving Cert means Skibbereen’s Fódhla Daly is on course to become the fifth generation GP in her family.

Fódhla Daly (18), who was a student at the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty, where her mother, Caragh Bell, is a teacher, will be following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Dr Ann Bell –who worked as a GP in Skibbereen for 40 years until her retirement in 2011 – and her great grandmother, Dr Mary Twomey, who set the trend as a student in the 1950s.

Fódhla said she was hoping for six H1s, but the eight – maximum points – was ‘a really a good surprise.’ It will secure for her the course of her choice, medicine at UCC.

‘It is something I have always wanted to do,’ said Fódhla, ‘having been around it growing up, I always knew I’d be a doctor.’

She admitted that 2020 was a stressful year for everyone, especially the ‘not knowing, but it all worked out.’

The new principal at Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Marian Carey, said: ‘Overall, the response, here in Bantry, has been very positive. The children seem to be very happy with their results. They’ve done well, but the real test will be on Friday when they receive their offers from the Central Applications Office.’

The principal of Schull Community College, Sarah Buckley, confirmed that their 67 students all did exceptionally well with a large number getting over 500 points.

‘This was a trying year for everyone, but the students persevered and we are very proud of them all.’

She described the day the results were announced as being ‘strange, especially for the teachers, who have worked with the students for the last six years. They were disappointed not to be able to congratulate them in person, or to celebrate with them in the usual way.’

Anton O’Mahony, principal of Skibbereen Community School, which had 128 Leaving Certificate students – one of the biggest numbers in all of West Cork – said he was absolutely thrilled with the results.

‘It has been a very difficult time for the students and the teachers who taught them,’ he said, ‘but they deserve every opportunity now to move on to the next stage of their lives.’