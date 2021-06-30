News

FLYING IT! Clodagh celebrates new chopper

June 30th, 2021 11:55 AM

By Southern Star Team

Clodagh Lynch joined Paul Traynor, Donagh Verling and James Ward, crew of the Irish Community Air Ambulance, as its new helicopter, the fastest civilian helicopter in the world, went into service.  It can travel up to 300 kmh, going from Mizen to Malin Head in a little over 90 minutes. Clodagh was rushed from her home Bantry to CUH in the previous helicopter after she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.                   (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

