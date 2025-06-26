Flush out poo-r behaviour by camper vans

BAGS of excrement and rubbish belonging to some campervan owners have been flung into fields near local beauty spots.

At a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District, Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) raised the issue of camper vans parking at three West Cork piers, Trafrask, Zetland and Adrigole.

Senior executive officer Noreen O’Mahony said Cork County Council is actively looking at sites for motor homes in West Cork while municipal district manager Nicola Radley said their tourism unit is developing a policy for motor homes.

However, Cllr Collins said: ‘90% of them are well behaved and bring an economic boost to the area but there are others that don’t treat the areas well. Can we put up signs at these piers to inform them that there is no overnight parking allowed as locals can’t access the piers due to them. I’ve been told by locals that some camper van owners throw bags of excrement and rubbish into nearby fields and it’s so unsightly.’

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said a similar situation is occurring in her area and pointed out that one campervan in particular has been parked on the bank of Galley Cove, near Crosshaven.

‘It appears that it is only used at the weekends and remains parked up during the weekdays and there are no toilet or waste facilities available and it’s of concern to locals and visitors,’ said Cllr Cronin.

‘Many have contacted me to say this campervan is unsightly and disrupts the tranquility of this beautiful picnic area. There are other parking options available nearby including a designated campsite.’

While she does welcome tourists to the area, she said it is essential that they show respect for the local community and the environment.

Cllr Cronin also pointed out that campervans are increasingly occupying spaces at Audley Cove in Ballydehob and blocking access for local residents, some of them who swim all year round there. She called on Cork County Council to establish clear rules for camper van parking, including designated areas, limits on the duration of stay and facilities for waste disposal and toilets.

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) said the issue of camper vans is massive and is only becoming bigger.

‘We have many campsites and we should be encouraging them to park there. We do welcome camper vans but signage is needed and it does help,’ he said.