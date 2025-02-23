Floodings leads to severable impassable roads across West Cork

Several roads across West Cork are currently impassable due to flooding caused by torrential rain since last night.

Drivers are being urged to drive with caution and keep up to date on road closure alerts.

The R603 Bandon to Kilbrittain road is currently closed due to flooding, while the R587 at Ardcahan Bridge is closed due to flooding as reports of flooding on the R594 at Caheragh.

Flooding is also reported in Ballinascarthy on the N71 as well as in Innishannon, while flooding is also reported on the R858 near Togher, Dunmanway as well as at Enniskeane. There is also flooding atthe R590 near Dukes Wood on the main Macroom to Bandon road as well as in Halfway village and on the Ballea Road in Carrigaline.

There are also reports of flooding on the R599 Clonakilty to Dunmanway Road as well as on the Bantry line.

A power outage has also affected 15 customers at Béal na Bláth with an estimated restoration time of 6pm expected.

Meanwhile, a status yellow wind and rain warning remains in place until 3pm today.

The weather warning has also affected several events today with all West Cork League soccer matches cancelled, while the Kinsale 10 mile road race was also postponed as was the Hamilton High School Tractor Run.