Floodgates could protect Bantry properties

FIANNA Fáil Cllr Deirdre Kelly has called for the roll-out of the individual property protection scheme.

The councillor tabled the motion at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District.

‘If people in flood risk areas were allowed to avail of this grant, it would limit the amount of damages paid out afterwards and it would give people peace of mind,’ said Cllr Kelly.

County engineer John Slattery confirmed that an additional 50 properties in Bantry have been surveyed in recent weeks to identify if they would benefit from floodgates.

The county engineer said the survey is necessary if the Council is to make a further application for funding to the Office of Public Works (OPW).

Mr Slattery confirmed that Cork County Council received approval of funding from the OPW on October 7th for the supply and installation of 32 floodgates in 20 properties subject to tidal flooding in Bantry.

‘Cork County Council has since tendered for the floodgates and for a contractor to undertake any remedial works required to allow the operation of the floodgates, such as the squaring of openings for doors,’ Mr Slattery said.

The engineer confirmed a preferred tenderer has been identified to supply the floodgates and a contract will be put in place shortly.

Meanwhile, he said Cork County Council will endeavour to provide floodgates to property owners where possible before the end of 2024.

However, for some types of floodgates, there is a longer lead-in period for delivery. As a result, he said some property owners may not receive floodgates until the first three months of 2025. During the discussion, Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) also warned that a system that prevents water entering a property could also prevent water that comes up through the building from leaving.

Meanwhile, the part eight planning process – in which the Council must apply for permission for work it intends to do – has been advanced. And details of the proposed works can be viewed at Arts Beanntraí, as well as at the County Hall on Carrigrohane Road in Cork city.