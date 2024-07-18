Flag day for Clonakilty Community Hospital

A GROUP which supports Clonakilty Community Hospital will host a special fundraising flag day on Saturday, July 27th.

Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital is a volunteer group dedicated to supporting the hospital through fundraising, advocacy, and community engagement.

To date, Cairde has spent more than €70,000 on projects and improvements at the hospital.

The group’s flag day appeal will raise essential funds to support the care and comfort of the patients at Clonakilty Community Hospital.

‘We are incredibly grateful for the support we receive from the local community, all funds raised during Flag Day go directly towards improving patient care and making their stay at the hospital as comfortable as possible,’ said Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital chairperson Kevin O’Regan.

‘The event not only helps raise funds but also fosters a spirit of community and solidarity, reinforcing the unique bond between the hospital and the residents of Clonakilty. We invite everyone to join us on July 27th to show their support,’ he added.

‘Volunteers will be stationed at various locations around the town, every contribution, big or small, will make a significant difference in enhancing the facilities and services provided to our community’s elderly and infirm,’ he said.

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together and support a vital local institution.

‘Cairde Clonakilty Community Hospital extends heartfelt thanks to all volunteers and donors for their continued generosity and commitment,’ he added.

‘Your support ensures that Clonakilty Community Hospital can continue to provide high-quality care to those who need it most.’

For more information about the flag day, or if you would like to volunteer a few hours, contact Kevin at 086 8329993.