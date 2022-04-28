Five ways to add real value to your home

This full article, including ten great tips, originally appeared in our 24-page PROPERTY magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ www.southernstar.ie/epaper
***
BY PAULA BURNS
Whether you are selling your house or not, it’s always sound practice to at least maintain it, or better still try to add value to it over time.
Then if you do decide to take the plunge and sell it, you’re in the best possible position to get to get a premium sale price for it.
Here are some top tips on how to add real value to your property:
1. ATTIC CONVERSION
If you have the attic space, converting the area into a liveable bedroom, will add both square footage and value to the sale price. Depending on the size of the space you could also squeeze in an en-suite bathroom giving your home extra interiors credentials.
While attic conversions can be expensive, the return is valuable once the job is done right. One way to cut on cost can be to opt for Velux rather than dormer windows.
It is advised to carry out a structural survey before embarking on any work to ensure the final result meets all standards.
***
This full article, including ten great tips, originally appeared in our 24-page PROPERTY magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ www.southernstar.ie/epaper
***
2. GARAGE OVERHAUL
There are two potential uses of the garage that can add value to your property. The most impactful would be a garage conversion.
This can be carried out on a budget but must be of liveable standard. Converting the garage space adds an extra room that can be styled as a playroom, den or extra bedroom.
Alternatively, a major declutter of the garage will allow buyers to see its potential for conversion.
3. ENERGY EFFICIENCY
As we are more aware then ever of the effects of climate change, mixed with the recent energy bill hikes, we have become obsessed with having an energy efficient home.
As a buyer, checking the BER (Building Energy Rating) is the first port of call. As a vendor ensuring a high rating will reap in monetary benefits. Small adjustments can have a positive impact on your BER rating.
***
This full article, including ten great tips, originally appeared in our 24-page PROPERTY magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ www.southernstar.ie/epaper
***
These can include changing to energy efficient bulbs, insulating the attic, sealing older windows and having the boiler serviced. The better the BER, the better the sale price.
4. GARDEN
We may not have year round weather but the garden has become an integral part of our lives – another room in the house if you like.
Interior design experts are all about letting the outside in, so giving the garden a spring clean can boost the sale price. As al fresco dining is very much in vogue, creating a decking area would be a draw for new buyers.
If you’re into DIY this could be a handy project that will give you a few euro back in your pocket. Tidying up shrubs and a scattering of seasonal blooms in pots will create the illusion of an inviting natural setting.
5. KITCHEN REVAMP
In the 21st century the kitchen remains the heart of the home. Even if cooking isn’t a person’s forte having a kitchen that wows will capture their hearts.
For the buyer, viewing a home with a fairly new kitchen refit means less expense for a few years to come, making the higher sale
price worth the cost.
***
This full article, including ten great tips, originally appeared in our 24-page PROPERTY magazine which is free in this week's Southern Star. Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ www.southernstar.ie/epaper
***
A simple refit can be done on a budget. Spraying or painting cupboard doors will give an instant refresh or changing the doors while keeping the overall structure is an alternative.
The same can be done with the counter top.