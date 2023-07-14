AFTER a couple of weeks without a 'Five things to do' list, we're back again to help you find something fun to do this weekend!

We've been very busy putting together our huge list of things to see and do across West Cork for the entire summer – you can have a look at what we recommend in each area of West Cork by clicking here.

This weekend is full of festivals – with a great variety of events for adults and children alike taking place in locations all across West Cork.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

West Cork Literary Festival

The West Cork Literary Festival got off to a great start throughout last week and finishes for another year this evening, with events taking place throughout the day.

Today, join Soula Emmanuel and Ann-Marie MacDonald for a discussion about their new novels in Bantry Library at 1pm.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Loah will be interviewed in Ma Murphy's this evening at 7.30pm, while a Pop Up Gaeltacht event will take place afterwards at 9pm.

Organisers say to come along and 'practice whatever level of Irish you have. Cómhrá, craic agus scúps.'

Fit Up Festival heads to Bere Island

The ‘fit-up’ style of theatre dates back to the 1900s, when cities were very quiet during the summer and lot of professional performers would hit the road and put on shows in the country.

The West Cork Fit Up Festival honours that tradition, and will head to Bere Island this Saturday to put on their show GomBean.

Performances start at 8.00pm, doors open 7.30pm. Tickets are available on the door for €15. Please note, the show is not suitable for audiences under 14 years old.

For more information, click here.

Bailiú na Banndan ( Gathering of Bandon)

Bandon's family fun festival is back with an exciting line up, featuring magic, sport, storytelling, dancing, face painting, fancy dress and lots more.

The festival takes place across the weekend, with a pub theme night tonight (Friday 14th), a fireworks display on Saturday and the Mike Denver dance on Sunday evening.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Riverstick Festival

We're deep in festival season across West Cork, and another one to look out for this weekend is the Riverstick Festival, which in on from Friday-Sunday at the Ballymartle GAA grounds.

The weekend kicks off this evening with a family-friendly bingo night at 5pm, while some other highlights include bubble soccer from 1-5pm on Saturday and a dog show on Sunday afternoon from 12-1pm.

There's lots more in between, with music in Allen's bar on Friday and Saturday night to keep the adults in the family entertained. A family pass is €35 for the weekend, with more details available here.

Theatre in Rossmore

Comedy is back for the summer in Rossmore, with the Kilmeen Drama Group putting on a number of performances over the next few weeks – with this Sunday the next opportunity to get a ticket.

Thy Will Be Done, set in an adapted cow shed, is the story of two warring brothers, Jack and Peteen, who live side by side with their home help, Bridie, acting as a go-between.

The play, written by Michael Carey and directed by Gerard Finn, opened last night and will be shown each Thursday and Sunday until the 20th of August. Tickets are available here.

If you're looking for something to do away from this weekend, check out our big lists of things to see and do across West Cork this summer by clicking here.