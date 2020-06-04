Fitzgerald & Partners launch ‘contact-less’ tax return process

Fitzgerald & Partners, have a reputation for always looking to innovate in how they do business and provide the best possible service for clients.

During these changed times due to Covid-19 Fitzgerald and Partners are now using technology to help businesses and individuals with their 2019 income tax returns without the need to have ‘in person’ meetings as now everything can be managed digitally.

Managing Director, Cormac Fitzgerald said: ‘It’s vital that service providers like us evolve the way we operate so that clients feel safe and secure as well as knowing that the professional standards we’re known for haven’t changed.

'We can now manage your complete tax return process efficiently without the need for a "face to face" physical meeting but by using online meetings and the phone we can assure clients that there will still be the same level of interaction and support that they would normally receive'.

We're based at No.9 Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co.Cork

Tel: 021 4774500

Fax: 021 4777374

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fitzgeraldandpartners.com