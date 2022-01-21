Fishing vessel detained at Castletownbere for alleged infringements

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has detained a fishing vessel and escorted it into Castletownbere, following the detection of a suspected infringement of EU fisheries regulations.

This followed an inspection by sea-fisheries protection officers of the SFPA. The officers were on board the European Fisheries Control Agency’s (EFCA) chartered vessel, AEGIS 1, in the Celtic Sea as part of EFCA’s joint deployment plan for Western waters.

The AEGIS 1 escorted the fishing vessel, Govenek of Ladram, into Castletownbere, at the SFPA’s request, where it is being detained for the suspected infringement of fishing gear regulations.

EFCA organises joint fisheries control and inspection activities under joint deployment plans with national sea-fishing regulatory authorities, including the SFPA.