Fishing vessel breaks its moorings in Baltimore

Strong winds broke the moorings of the fishing vessel, Dearbhla, at 1.30pm in Baltimore today, Thursday, May 20th.

The vessel drifted onto the ro-ro slip at the pier, but it is hoped that it can be re-floated at high tide at 1am.

Former lifeboat coxswain, Kieran Cotter said. ‘This situation is further proof that a sheltered pier is urgently needed in Baltimore.

‘For many years we have been supporting a campaign to have a breakwater installed in Baltimore, but Cork County Council’s efforts to secure planning permission have been frustrated by objections.’