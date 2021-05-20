News

Fishing vessel breaks its moorings in Baltimore

May 20th, 2021 4:43 PM

By Jackie Keogh

The Dearbhla broke its moorings at lunchtime today as a result of the strong winds.

Strong winds broke the moorings of the fishing vessel, Dearbhla, at 1.30pm in Baltimore today, Thursday, May 20th.

The vessel drifted onto the ro-ro slip at the pier, but it is hoped that it can be re-floated at high tide at 1am.

Former lifeboat coxswain, Kieran Cotter said. ‘This situation is further proof that a sheltered pier is urgently needed in Baltimore.

‘For many years we have been supporting a campaign to have a breakwater installed in Baltimore, but Cork County Council’s efforts to secure planning permission have been frustrated by objections.’

 

