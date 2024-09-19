Fisherman recovering from fall near Kinsale

A YOUNG fisherman is recovering after being rescued by the RNLI off Kinsale last weekend.

The teenager was rescued on Saturday after falling at the entrance to Sandycove, a popular swimming and fishing spot near Kinsale. He had been fishing from the rocks, slipped and lost his footing, tumbling to the rocks below.

Kinsale RNLI crew were alerted by the Irish Coast Guard to the casualty’s plight and the inshore lifeboat was launched, with the Coast Guard helicopter also attending. The injured fisherman was put on a stretcher, and brought onto the lifeboat. He was brought back to Kinsale RNLI lifeboat station and transferred via the Irish Ambulance Service to hospital. Kinsale RNLI Helm Jonathon Connor commended the teenager’s friends for raising the alarm.

Meanwhile last week, Courtmacsherry Lifeboat crew came to the aid of a vessel drifting near the Old Head of Kinsale – the second rescue carried out by the lifeboat in 24 hours.

The rescue on Monday last week was sparked when the 47ft yacht with one person on board lost power as it travelled from Old Court near Skibbereen to Kinsale. The Val Adnams was alerted and coxswain Ken Cashman, crew mechanic Dave Philips, Donal Young, Niamh Hurley, Mark Gannon, and Dara Gannon reached the yacht south of the Old Head at 4.30pm. The yacht was towed to safety at Kinsale.

This was the second callout to a yacht in difficulty in 24 hours, following a night-time rescue on Sunday night. The Val Adnams was called out at 10.15pm to aid a 35ft yacht which sought assistance as its crew got into difficulties off Dunworley Head in Clonakilty Bay.

The distress call was raised by the yacht’s crew after developing mechanical issues while on passage from Kerry to Youghal. The lifeboat located the casualty at 10.40pm and towed the stricken yacht to Kinsale, berthing safely at 2.30am.