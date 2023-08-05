First responders group set up by Ardfield/Rathbarry community

A LOCAL defibrillator group has adapted to become the Ardfield Rathbarry Community First Responders Group and is calling on more volunteers to join them.

This new community initiative is in its start-up phase but the group has strong ambitions about the work they want to carry out in their community and said they are fortunate to have defibrillators on their doorstep.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Claire Deasy, pro of the group said the move was thoroughly researched and given serious consideration before it was passed at the recent agm.

‘Based on the amazing equipment we have in the community, the unfortunate waiting times for ambulances, especially in rural areas, and the expressions of support locally, it was decided that we will progress with further training and commence the administration work involved,’ said Claire.

‘We have a great team of local volunteers with a variety of backgrounds. However, we need more volunteers to join the group.’

Claire said that no medical experience is necessary for those willing to volunteer.

‘Full training and certification will be provided by the group and these are basic life-saving skills.’

When a person in the radius of Ardfield and Rathbarry calls for an ambulance on 999/112, an alert will go to members of the group with the Eircode of the emergency.

‘It is hoped but not guaranteed that a community first responder (CFR) will be available to respond and assist the person and their family in this vital early stage before emergency services arrive. The main emergencies in our remit will be cardiac-related events, possibly requiring CPR and defibrillation.’

She added that there has been a lot of hard work to date in sourcing, funding and maintaining the defibrillators and thanked those in the community who are providing a secure location for these potentially life-saving equipment.

The defibrillators are located in various locations, including outside Ardfield Church, Rathbarry Church, and Dunmore House Hotel.

For more contact [email protected] or see Ardfield Rathbarry Community First Responders on Facebook.