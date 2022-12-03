First for Bandon tuition centre

A BANDON based online tuition provider has scored a first by offering classes for students attending the ‘European Schools’ system and studying for the Baccalaureate.

The Tuition Centre is based in Bandon but its services can now be accessed across the globe. It is the first Irish online supplementary learning provider to ensure help is at hand for English and French speaking students attending European Schools.

European Schools is an inter-governmental organisation administering a group of multilingual international schools which exist primarily to offer education to the children of European Union staff.

It oversees the provision of the secondary school leaving diploma, the European Baccalaureate, which comprises the two last years of secondary education in the European Schools curriculum.

There are over 30 European Schools throughout Europe, including one in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

‘Finding high quality online supplementary learning in their native language has proved an issue for European Baccalaureate students,’ said director of education at the Tuition Centre, Eoghan O’Leary.

A multilingual team from across Europe has been assembled for the project.

Beginning this month, the Tuition Centre is offering exam-focused online tuition in a range of subjects in both English and French, including maths and the science subjects.