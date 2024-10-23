Firm planning windfarm in Drimoleague

A SLIGO-based company intends to apply for planning permission next month to develop a windfarm in Drimoleague.

The company held a public information day in Drimoleague earlier this month for its proposed Derreenacrinnig West Wind Farm. About 50 people attended the information day in Drimoleague Parish Hall, which was hosted by consulting engineering firm Jennings O’Donovan.

Members of the public got to meet the project team and find out more about the proposed development in the townland of Derreenacrinnig West near Timoleague.

Speaking to The Southern Star, David Kiely, managing director of Jennings O’Donovan, said there was a good attendance for the event.

‘We have not yet applied for planning permission to Cork County Council for the revised development, but intend to do so during November,’ he said.

They previously received a grant of permission for seven small turbines but that permission expired and no turbines were erected.

‘These turbines are no longer being manufactured and we are seeking a new permission for the next size up – three larger turbines.’

Meanwhile, a planning application for a 17-turbine windfarm at Cummeennabuddoge, 5km northwest of Ballyvourney near the Cork/ Kerry county bounds has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála by FuturEnergy Ireland and SSE Renewables. The planning application was made by Cummeennabuddoge Wind DAC and, if approved and constructed as proposed, the 17-turbine windfarm would have an installed capacity of up to 122 megawatts and would generate enough green energy to power an estimated 82,000 homes.

The windfarm would also provide a ‘community benefit fund’ giving an estimated €690,000 per annum to local groups or organisations with an estimate of more than €10m to be given out over the windfarm’s lifetime.